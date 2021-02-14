Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Phore has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $57,873.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,355,890 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

