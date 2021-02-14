Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. 1,056,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,163. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

