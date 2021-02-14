PieDAO DEFI++ 24-Hour Volume Tops $17,863.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for $5.69 or 0.00011774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $17,863.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00055646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00274685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00089160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00075704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00098607 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186745 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058656 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.