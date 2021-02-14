PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Reaches $1.74 on Top Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $11.83 million and $230,701.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00280772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00091283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00078987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00097675 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00185306 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,961,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

