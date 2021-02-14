Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 928,600 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the January 14th total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 741,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,530. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $786.70 million, a P/E ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

