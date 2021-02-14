Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 928,600 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the January 14th total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
