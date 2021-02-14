PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the January 14th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,577,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 95.8% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 657,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 321,832 shares in the last quarter.

PCI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 295,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,644. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

