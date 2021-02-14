PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the January 14th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 33,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 359,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PMF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 71,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

