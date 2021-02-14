Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.38.

PL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) alerts:

Shares of PL stock remained flat at $C$11.07 during trading hours on Friday. 376,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,435. The stock has a market cap of C$369.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.59.

In other news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$639,423.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,040,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,400,062.35.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.