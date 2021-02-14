Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Down 36.7% in January

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 14th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HNW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. 34,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,340. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

