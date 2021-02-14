Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Down 36.5% in January

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the January 14th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 66,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.14.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.