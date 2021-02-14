Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.29. 2,138,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 595,823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

