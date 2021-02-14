Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the January 14th total of 417,200 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPSI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

