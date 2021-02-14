Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 36.5% Higher Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $33.63 million and $128,883.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00305662 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00100951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

