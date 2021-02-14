Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.16 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $27.02 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00349521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00116391 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00039008 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

