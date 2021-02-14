PirateCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,754.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $13,754.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

