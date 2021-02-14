Pirl Price Tops $0.0103 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 55% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Pirl has a market cap of $867,278.89 and approximately $722.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,805.18 or 0.03697756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.00441814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.63 or 0.01416741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.00527905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.83 or 0.00478983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00034044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00330213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars.

