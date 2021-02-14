Pivot Token Price Up 155.3% Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 155.3% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $2.48 million and $2.17 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00970461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00050916 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.31 or 0.05191693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00018236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

