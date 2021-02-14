Pizza (PIZZA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $727,036.59

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Pizza has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $727,036.59 and $109.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00023253 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

