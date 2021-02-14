PlayFuel (PLF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.84 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $3.80 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.00991922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053213 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.29 or 0.05354696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

