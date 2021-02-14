PlayFuel (PLF) Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $3.86 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00870163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047399 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.38 or 0.04833885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00024085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.