PlayGame (PXG) Trading 46.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $72,032.76 and $4,183.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

