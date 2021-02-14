Playkey Market Capitalization Tops $343,458.26 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 99.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $343,458.26 and approximately $67,868.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.88 or 0.00980115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051024 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.30 or 0.05157282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

