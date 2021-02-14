Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the January 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 90.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

