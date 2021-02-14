Pmeer Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00263980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00083107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00072974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192825 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,148.55 or 0.84021871 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars.

