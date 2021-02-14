POA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, POA has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $14.31 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,565,543 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
