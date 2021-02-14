Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $5.96 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Polis token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $21,197.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.