Polygon (MATIC) Price Up 34.4% This Week

Polygon (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polygon has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $411.34 million and approximately $136.02 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polygon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00870163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047399 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.38 or 0.04833885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00024085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polygon Profile

MATIC is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,966,397,110 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork . The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool. “

Buying and Selling Polygon

Polygon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.