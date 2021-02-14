Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the January 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

OTCMKTS:POYYF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

