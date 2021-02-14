Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.84. 859,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,536. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.11.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.