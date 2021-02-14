Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Pool worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pool by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $2,521,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $337.84 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

