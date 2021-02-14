Poolz Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.11 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $21.51 million and $26.11 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.23 or 0.00068101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00276105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00092888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00084774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00101464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00185517 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059140 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.