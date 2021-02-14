PopularCoin (POP) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $143,145.05 and approximately $9.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00421213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,910.93 or 0.99709995 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00040291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035777 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00092532 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,145,428,837 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.