Populous Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Populous has a market cap of $99.06 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00068761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.00973057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052082 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.56 or 0.05209062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.