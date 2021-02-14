Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

