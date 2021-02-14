Poseidon Network Price Up 63.1% Over Last 7 Days (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $73.14 million and $929,344.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073602 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000110 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000201 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

