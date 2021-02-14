PotCoin Price Hits $0.0347 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $8,629.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,865.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.07 or 0.03698035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.68 or 0.00439331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $688.26 or 0.01408462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.67 or 0.00525261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.04 or 0.00476892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033323 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.16 or 0.00329798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002824 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,704,110 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.