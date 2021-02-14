Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Up 73.2% in January

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,700 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the January 14th total of 1,391,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

