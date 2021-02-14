Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the January 14th total of 34,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PW stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.52. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

In other Power REIT news, Director Virgil E. Wenger purchased 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $71,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Hollander bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,233,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

