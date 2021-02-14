Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 37.6% in January

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
PBTS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 276,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,972. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.
Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile
