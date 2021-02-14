Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 37.6% in January

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PBTS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 276,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,972. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

