Primas (PST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.54 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Primas has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 87.6% against the US dollar. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00440324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.