Primas (PST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.54 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 87.6% higher against the dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00440324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

