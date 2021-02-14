Primecoin Trading Up 32.5% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $10,875.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 184.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,112,577 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.