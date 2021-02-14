Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in January

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 70,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $243,000.

