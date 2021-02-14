Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 51.3% in January

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 87,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after buying an additional 81,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

NASDAQ USMC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

