Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the January 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of PY stock remained flat at $$37.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Value ETF stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 28.84% of Principal Value ETF worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.