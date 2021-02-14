Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 1,702 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,459 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $57,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

