PRIZM (PZM) Market Cap Reaches $21.62 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $21.62 million and approximately $845,744.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00272597 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,606,521,792 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

