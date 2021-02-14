Project Pai Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 100.6% higher against the dollar. One Project Pai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $26.03 million and $1.19 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 98% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00233110 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,729,627,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,503,934,577 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

