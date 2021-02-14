Prometeus Trading Up 115.3% This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $9.85 or 0.00020875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 115.3% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $60.29 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.33 or 0.00922453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00049828 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.29 or 0.04969573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.