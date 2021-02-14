ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.42 on Friday. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $950.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ProPetro by 12.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ProPetro by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.